Kapadia to lead 65th Cannes Critics's Week jury in May
Entertainment
Payal Kapadia, a standout Indian filmmaker, is set to head the jury for the 65th Critics's Week at Cannes this May.
This section spotlights debut and second films from fresh voices around the world, and Kapadia's appointment is another nod to India's growing influence in global cinema.
Jury adds Pellerin, Oklou, Ampadu, Kovitvanitcha
Kapadia will be joined by actor Theodore Pellerin, musician Oklou, producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, each bringing their own unique vibe.
Starting out at FTII Pune, Kapadia has already made waves with award-winning films like All We Imagine as Light and A Night of Knowing Nothing.
Her journey is a reminder that new perspectives are making big moves on the world stage.