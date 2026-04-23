Kapadia to lead 65th Cannes Critics's Week jury in May

Jury adds Pellerin, Oklou, Ampadu, Kovitvanitcha

Kapadia will be joined by actor Theodore Pellerin, musician Oklou, producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, each bringing their own unique vibe.

Starting out at FTII Pune, Kapadia has already made waves with award-winning films like All We Imagine as Light and A Night of Knowing Nothing.

Her journey is a reminder that new perspectives are making big moves on the world stage.