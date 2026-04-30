Kapil's 'Kis Kisko...2' locks TV premiere: When, where to watch

Actor's statement

Sharma on his role in the sequel

Speaking about the film, Sharma said, "Playing this character again was honestly a lot of fun. The whole juggling-between-partners bit and the confusion that comes with it made the shoot really enjoyable for all of us." "I'm really happy that Star Gold is bringing the film to families across the country on Sunday, May 3 at 1:00pm. It's one of those movies you can just sit back with your entire family, forget everything else and have a good laugh."