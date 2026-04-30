Kapil's 'Kis Kisko...2' locks TV premiere: When, where to watch
What's the story
Star Gold is all set to air the world television premiere of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on Sunday, May 3, at 1:00pm. The sequel to the hit comedy film features Kapil Sharma in a more complex web of relationships, delivering a dose of chaos and confusion. The movie promises light-hearted entertainment that appeals to audiences of all ages.
Actor's statement
Sharma on his role in the sequel
Speaking about the film, Sharma said, "Playing this character again was honestly a lot of fun. The whole juggling-between-partners bit and the confusion that comes with it made the shoot really enjoyable for all of us." "I'm really happy that Star Gold is bringing the film to families across the country on Sunday, May 3 at 1:00pm. It's one of those movies you can just sit back with your entire family, forget everything else and have a good laugh."
Network's perspective
'Star Gold has always been the destination for family entertainers'
A spokesperson for JioStar said, "Star Gold has always been the destination for family entertainers, films that bring people together." "Kapil Sharma is a national phenomenon with a unique connect with audiences, and we are excited to premiere Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2." The film is directed by Anukalp Goswami and also stars Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, and the late Asrani. Read our review of the film here.