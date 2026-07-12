Kapila calls 'India's Got Latent' spot rumors 'fake and seeded' Entertainment Jul 12, 2026

Kusha Kapila, actress, has firmly denied rumors that she asked comedian Samay Raina for a spot on India's Got Latent two.

The buzz started with a viral post, but Kapila called the claims "fake and seeded."

She clarified she's not friends with Raina, had blocked him due to his past jokes, and would never appear on the show.