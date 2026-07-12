Kapila calls 'India's Got Latent' spot rumors 'fake and seeded'
Entertainment
Kusha Kapila, actress, has firmly denied rumors that she asked comedian Samay Raina for a spot on India's Got Latent two.
The buzz started with a viral post, but Kapila called the claims "fake and seeded."
She clarified she's not friends with Raina, had blocked him due to his past jokes, and would never appear on the show.
Kapila posts original photo countering AI-alteration
Kapila responded on Instagram Stories, pointing out her face was AI-altered in the viral post: "Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me?"
She shared the original photo to clear things up and urged people to stop spreading false narratives and respect personal boundaries.