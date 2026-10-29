Kapoor advises creator Fouaad in Beverly Hills after 'Ramayana' premiere
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Beverly Hills a day after the world premiere of his film Ramayana in Los Angeles.
In a viral moment, he chatted with Egyptian content creator Peter Fouaad outside a store and offered him a piece of advice on achieving success, making the encounter one to remember.
Kapoor's approachable side delights fans
Kapoor's friendly vibe didn't go unnoticed. After the premiere on October 27, he took time for fans, posed for photos, and was offered a Polaroid print from Fouaad.
These genuine interactions are getting fans excited about Ramayana and showing off Kapoor's approachable side beyond Bollywood glamor.