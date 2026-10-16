Kapoor and Pallavi's 'Ramayana: Part One' offers 300 paid previews
Entertainment
Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is offering 300 paid previews on November 4, just before its official release.
It's a move to let fans catch the film early and build buzz ahead of the big day.
'Ramayana: Part One' releases November 5
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features an all-star cast with Kapoor as Lord Ram, Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
The visual effects come from Oscar-winning DNEG, while Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman teamed up for the music.
Ramayana: Part One hits theaters worldwide on November 5, with advance bookings opening on Dussehra, October 20.