Kapoor and Yash's 'Ramayana' draws over ₹105cr pre-sales worldwide
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's upcoming film Ramayana is already making waves, pulling in over ₹105 crore in pre-sale tickets worldwide, even before it hits theaters on November 5.
The buzz around this Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic shows just how hyped fans are to catch it first.
'Ramayana' bookings slowed then surged
Advance bookings kicked off on Dussehra (October 20), but things slowed down a bit at first since only Hindi shows were up for grabs and producers were still sorting out deals with cinemas.
Once more screens opened up last weekend, ticket sales shot up fast, putting Ramayana among the top Indian films for advance bookings.