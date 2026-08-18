Kapoor announces 'Naagin' expanding beyond television during Nag Panchami
Big news for Naagin fans: Ekta Kapoor just revealed that the iconic TV series is moving beyond television.
She dropped the announcement on Instagram during Nag Panchami, sharing a video looking back at the different actors who played the role of Naagins and have been a part of the TV franchise.
The caption teased, "Something exciting is coming! #WaitForIt Happy Nag Panchami!"
Balaji Telefilms plans new 'Naagin' formats
Naagin started back in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani, and quickly became one of Indian TV's most popular shows, running for seven seasons with stars like Surbhi Jyoti and Tejasswi Prakash.
The latest season wrapped up in June with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Now, Balaji Telefilms Ltd wants to take Naagin into new formats, so get ready for more supernatural drama in fresh ways!