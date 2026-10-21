Kapoor announces Star Plus show uniting Khanna and Arya

Ektaa Kapoor just dropped news of a brand-new Star Plus show, bringing together Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya for the first time.

The announcement comes on the heels of her recent show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In a teaser, both actors are seen entering Balaji Telefilms but stay tight-lipped when paparazzi try to get details.