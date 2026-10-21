Kapoor announces Star Plus show uniting Khanna and Arya
Entertainment
Ektaa Kapoor just dropped news of a brand-new Star Plus show, bringing together Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya for the first time.
The announcement comes on the heels of her recent show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
In a teaser, both actors are seen entering Balaji Telefilms but stay tight-lipped when paparazzi try to get details.
Fans excited as plot remains secret
Plot details are still secret, but fans are already excited about this fresh pairing and what Kapoor might do with it.
The teaser has everyone guessing about the story and characters, so there's plenty of curiosity around what's next.
If you're into TV drama or just love seeing new actor duos, this is one to keep an eye on!