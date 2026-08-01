Kapoor apologizes to Pam on 'Lock Upp,' admits Varun influence
Entertainment
On Lock Upp, actor Ram Kapoor said sorry to fellow contestant Pam after a tense argument where he got in her face and raised his voice.
He later admitted he was influenced by another contestant, Varun, and realized his behavior crossed a line.
Pam asks Kapoor not to intervene
Kapoor explained he wanted to set a good example for his son, saying, "If he saw his father talk aggressively to a woman like that, I want him to see that his father wants to do the right thing."
Pam accepted the apology but asked him not to get involved in her future fights.
The two ended things on a positive note with a hug.