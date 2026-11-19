Kapoor appeals for work as Khans, Sood and Akhtar respond
Sharad Kapoor, known for films like Mera Pyara Bharat, Dastak, Josh, Lakshya, Wanted, Jai Ho, Yeh Hai Jalwa, and Cabaret, reached out to the industry for work and support after facing tough times.
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar checked in on him, while Sonu Sood offered financial and medical help and Salman Khan offered financial assistance.
Kapoor says false allegations caused depression
Kapoor's appeal came after a video showed him lying on a mattress with four dogs, sparking concern online.
He later shared how false allegations led to depression and career struggles.
Grateful for the help so far, he said, "I really need help financially, morally, and mentally."