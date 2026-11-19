Sharad Kapoor, known for films like Mera Pyara Bharat, Dastak, Josh, Lakshya, Wanted, Jai Ho, Yeh Hai Jalwa, and Cabaret, reached out to the industry for work and support after facing tough times.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar checked in on him, while Sonu Sood offered financial and medical help and Salman Khan offered financial assistance.