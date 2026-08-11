Kapoor asks Delhi High Court to remove over 6,000 links
Actor Janhvi Kapoor asked the Delhi High Court to remove more than 6,000 web links she said violated her personality rights.
The judge wasn't convinced by such a sweeping request and told her team to focus only on specific, genuinely problematic content.
In his words: "I am not inclined to grant any blanket orders in the name of personality rights."
Judge seeks examples, Meta cites burden
The court made it clear that only links that are clearly obscene or involve commercial exploitation might be taken down, not anything critical or part of public discussion.
Meta, whose legal counsel was involved in the case, said it's tough to review thousands of URLs one by one.
The judge asked for concrete examples and evidence so action can be targeted, not broad.
The case continues on August 17 and highlights how tricky balancing online rights and free speech can be today.