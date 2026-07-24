Kapoor at Comic-Con says Rama's teachings mattered for 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor opened up at San Diego Comic-Con about what it's really taking to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana.
For him, it's not just about looking the part; he says, "Understanding the teachings of Lord Rama was more important than the superficial transformation."
Kapoor trained 2 years for 'Ramayana'
Ranbir spent two years getting into character with yoga, meditation under his guru Suvir, and deep dives into scriptures (with a little help from scholars).
The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Ramayana will hit screens in two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.