Kapoor backs NEET-UG 2026 protesters, urges accountability and change
Shahid Kapoor is backing students who are protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, a controversy that's sparked demonstrations across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wondered why young people are losing trust in an education system meant for them and called for accountability and real change.
Protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
Kapoor wrote, "What will happen if the very youth that the education system is made for doesn't believe in it anymore?" echoing student frustration.
Protesters are demanding stricter action against leaks, more transparency in exams, compensation for affected candidates, and even the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement hit a peak on July 20 with thousands marching in Delhi, some clashing with police as they headed toward Parliament.