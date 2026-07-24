Kapoor backs NEET-UG 2026 protesters, urges accountability and change

Kapoor wrote, "What will happen if the very youth that the education system is made for doesn't believe in it anymore?" echoing student frustration.

Protesters are demanding stricter action against leaks, more transparency in exams, compensation for affected candidates, and even the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement hit a peak on July 20 with thousands marching in Delhi, some clashing with police as they headed toward Parliament.