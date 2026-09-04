Kapoor buys 180 sq ft Bandra West apartment for ₹63L
Entertainment
Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, just bought herself a compact new apartment in Mumbai's trendy Bandra West.
The 180 square feet flat cost her ₹63 lakh and the deal was officially registered on September 1, 2026.
Kapoor's Samtadeep flat priced ₹35,000psf
Her new place is in Samtadeep Building on 25th Road, right in the heart of an area known for its celeb neighbors and easy access to major Bollywood studios.
She paid about ₹35,000 per square foot for the carpet area, plus a stamp duty of ₹3.15 lakh.
Not huge in size, but definitely big on location!