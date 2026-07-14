Kapoor buys 25.7 acres in Mulshi Pune for ₹16.42cr
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor just made a big move in real estate, picking up 25.7 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi area for ₹16.42 crore.
The deal, registered on April 30, covers four connected plots in Pimpri village, altogether over 100,000 square meters, with prices ranging from ₹1.39 crore to ₹7.07 crore and a stamp duty of ₹82.13 lakh.
Kapoor buys Ayodhya plot for ₹3.31cr
This isn't his only recent investment; back in May, Ranbir spent ₹3.31 crore on a premium plot at Ayodhya's The Sarayu project, which features lifestyle perks and a luxury vegetarian hotel run by The Leela.
On the career front, he's gearing up for Ramayana: Part 1, releasing Diwali 2026, where he stars as Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi (Sita) and Yash (Ravana). The film is being hyped as a global event!