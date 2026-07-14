Kapoor buys 25.7 acres in Mulshi Pune for ₹16.42cr

Ranbir Kapoor just made a big move in real estate, picking up 25.7 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi area for ₹16.42 crore.

The deal, registered on April 30, covers four connected plots in Pimpri village, altogether over 100,000 square meters, with prices ranging from ₹1.39 crore to ₹7.07 crore and a stamp duty of ₹82.13 lakh.