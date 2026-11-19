Kapoor calls 'Student of the Year: After Dark' 1st step
Shanaya Kapoor was recently seen in Student of the Year: After Dark, which marked the beginning of her journey in films.
She calls it her "first step into the world of cinema" and says this project kicked off her journey in movies.
Kapoor credits crew for show's vibe
Shanaya was hands-on from script readings to shooting, and credits director Reema Maya and cinematographer Harshveer for shaping the show's unique vibe.
Unlike earlier Student of the Year stories, this spinoff adds a murder mystery angle.
Shanaya also shared that close friend Ananya Panday supported her through what she described as an emotional ride after being part of the project for so long.