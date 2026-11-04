Kapoor: daughter Raha filmed 'Ramayana' scenes with Pallavi and Dubey
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor shared that his young daughter, Raha, has been a sweet part of his new film Ramayana.
She visited the sets often and even shot some scenes with Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, making the experience extra special for the family.
Kapoor and Bhatt tell 'Ramayana' stories
The Kapoors have a personal connection to Ramayana: Ranbir and Alia Bhatt tell Raha stories from the epic.
Ranbir said, "I am so happy that this would be the first story that she will watch on screen because I would like her to watch it," and first taste of movie magic.