Kapoor denies death rumors in video, plans cyber complaint Entertainment May 08, 2026

Shakti Kapoor, the iconic Bollywood actor, just shut down rumors about his death.

On Thursday, he posted a video saying, "Hello, everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it."

He looked relaxed in a purple vest and mentioned he's planning to file a cyber complaint against whoever started the false news.