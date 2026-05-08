Kapoor denies death rumors in video, plans cyber complaint
Entertainment
Shakti Kapoor, the iconic Bollywood actor, just shut down rumors about his death.
On Thursday, he posted a video saying, "Hello, everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it."
He looked relaxed in a purple vest and mentioned he's planning to file a cyber complaint against whoever started the false news.
Fans express relief, hail Kapoor's legacy
Fans quickly filled his comments with support and relief: think messages like "Legends never die" and "Tiger is alive. Long live."
For anyone who grew up watching him as Crime Master Gogo or Nandu, it's clear he's still got that legendary status.
Most recently seen in 2025's Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Kapoor remains a familiar face, and yes, he's Shraddha Kapoor's dad!