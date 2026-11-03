Kapoor, Deol at Mumbai 'Ramayana' premiere, court shields ₹4,000cr
Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol showed up in style for the Mumbai premiere of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where they play Lord Ram and Hanuman.
The event drew big names like Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Ravi Dubey.
Ahead of the film's release, the Bombay High Court gave it a legal shield against piracy to help protect its massive ₹4,000 crore budget.
'Ramayana' leaked preview footage, cast looks
Kapoor rocked a maroon kurta with denim while Deol kept it sharp in a white blazer and blue shirt.
Bhatt turned heads in a sea-foam blue saree, with Neetu Kapoor opting for a chic brown look.
The film's team pushed for court protection after leaked footage surfaced despite strict confidentiality agreements in place for exclusive preview screenings, a move they say is key to keeping Ramayana safe from illegal sharing as it hits theaters.