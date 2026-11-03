Kapoor, Deol at Mumbai 'Ramayana' premiere, court shields ₹4,000cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol showed up in style for the Mumbai premiere of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where they play Lord Ram and Hanuman.

The event drew big names like Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Ravi Dubey.

Ahead of the film's release, the Bombay High Court gave it a legal shield against piracy to help protect its massive ₹4,000 crore budget.