Kapoor, Dubey launch 'Har Yug Mein Rama' ahead of 'Ramayana'
Ahead of Ramayana's big release, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey are kicking off a unique initiative called Har Yug Mein Rama.
They'll chat directly with 18,000 students across India, answering questions about the movie, sharing thoughts on Rama's values, and giving a peek into how massive the film really is.
You can catch this special interaction streaming on JioHotstar from November 1, just days before part one drops on November 5.
'Ramayana' ₹4000cr nearly 7 years
Ramayana isn't just another movie: it comes with a jaw-dropping ₹4,000 crore budget and took nearly seven years to make.
Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari even held a special screening at Los Angeles's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 27.
The story will unfold over two parts: part two is set for Diwali 2027.