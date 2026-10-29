Kapoor, Dubey launch 'Har Yug Mein Rama' ahead of 'Ramayana'

Ahead of Ramayana's big release, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey are kicking off a unique initiative called Har Yug Mein Rama.

They'll chat directly with 18,000 students across India, answering questions about the movie, sharing thoughts on Rama's values, and giving a peek into how massive the film really is.

You can catch this special interaction streaming on JioHotstar from November 1, just days before part one drops on November 5.