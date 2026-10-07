Kapoor duo lease nearly 1,050 sqft Mahalaxmi flat for ₹2.5L
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor and her dad, Shakti Kapoor, have leased their nearly 1,050-square-foot apartment in Mumbai's upscale Mahalaxmi area.
The place was registered on June 26, 2026, and goes for ₹2.5 lakh a month and comes fully furnished with basics like ACs, a fridge, and a washing machine.
Kapoor rent increases and ₹7.5L deposit
The rent bumps up to ₹2.62 lakh in year two and ₹2.75 lakh in year three.
The Kapoors will handle maintenance costs while the tenant covers electricity bills; there's also a security deposit of ₹7.5 lakh.
Fun fact: Shraddha recently renewed her Juhu apartment lease too, clearly keeping busy on the real estate front!