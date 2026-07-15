Kapoor family buys ₹6.5cr 5,000sqft Kiwale Pune apartment for weekends
Entertainment
Jeetendra and his family just picked up a swanky 5,000-square-foot apartment on the 23rd floor in Kiwale, Pune, for ₹6.5 crore.
They're planning to use it as a weekend escape from Mumbai and as an office spot when work brings them to Pune.
Apartment has 5 bedrooms and bar
The place is pretty decked out: five bedrooms (each styled for its owner), a bar, terrace, open-plan living-dining space, and a glasshouse sit-out.
The interiors mix white with gold and green accents; there's even a marble-finished balcony lounge and a dining table set up for hill views.
Plus, the apartment has its own lift lobby and four parking spots.
Kapoors remain based in Mumbai full-time
Even with this new pad, the Kapoors are staying put in Mumbai full time: the Pune apartment is all about relaxing weekends and work trips.