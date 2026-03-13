Kapoor family copyrights Rishi's name to prevent commercial misuse: Report

The Kapoor family has reportedly copyrighted the name of the late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor . This move is aimed at preventing any unauthorized or commercial misuse of his name, reported India Today. Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, following a long battle with leukemia. He was 67.

Meaning What does this mean? A source told India Today, "As per the copyright, anyone wanting to use the name Rishi Kapoor or mention it in any capacity would need prior permission from the family." The step was taken to ensure that the Kabhi Kabhie actor's "name and legacy are not misused after his death."

Global trend Copyrighting names, likenesses gaining trend among celebrities The family's decision to copyright Kapoor's name is in line with a growing trend among celebrities and public figures. This practice involves legally protecting names, likenesses, and intellectual property associated with their legacy from unauthorized commercial use. Such measures can include merchandising, brand associations, or projects that may exploit a public figure's identity without their consent.

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Career highlights Kapoor's legacy lives on through his films and family Kapoor was one of the most recognizable faces of Hindi cinema, with a career that spanned nearly five decades. He reportedly appeared in over 150 films and was known for his roles in romantic classics like Bobby and Bol Radha Bol, and character-driven projects like Namastey London, Kapoor & Sons, and Mulk. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

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