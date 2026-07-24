Kapoor felt fear and doubt before 'Ramayana' Lord Rama role

Ranbir Kapoor says he felt "fear and doubt" before taking on the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana.

He eventually saw it as a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility, given Lord Rama's legacy of courage and compassion.

The movie also features Yash and Sai Pallavi, with Kapoor saying the project required faith, belief, truthfulness, and noble intentions.