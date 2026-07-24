Kapoor felt fear and doubt before 'Ramayana' Lord Rama role
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor says he felt "fear and doubt" before taking on the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana.
He eventually saw it as a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility, given Lord Rama's legacy of courage and compassion.
The movie also features Yash and Sai Pallavi, with Kapoor saying the project required faith, belief, truthfulness, and noble intentions.
'Ramayana' trailer postponed for Sony launch
The Ramayana trailer, originally set for July 24, has been postponed for a worldwide launch with Sony Pictures Entertainment, something producer Namit Malhotra calls a proud moment for Indian cinema.
The film is planned as a two-part release starting November 2026.