Kapoor hesitated then joined 'Welcome to the Jungle' 110Cr production
Entertainment
Tusshar Kapoor just shared what it was like filming Welcome to the Jungle, a movie so big, its set fit nearly 900 people, 50 vanity vans, and 250 cars.
Made on a massive ₹110 crore budget with 34 actors, Kapoor admits he hesitated at first but signed on after connecting with his role and the story.
Kapoor commends Khan's full cast realism
Kapoor described the set as having "college canteen" energy, where everyone ate and laughed together, just like classic multi-starrer shoots.
He wondered if all that spending was worth it but appreciated director Ahmed Khan's commitment to keeping things real by shooting scenes with the full cast, even after a year-long break.