Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran's 'Daayra' lands on Netflix November 13
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-talked-about crime thriller Daayra is coming to Netflix on November 13.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film dives into a controversial police encounter and its fallout on justice and accountability.
After a big-screen run in September, it's now set for a wider audience online.
Four police custody deaths drive 'Daayra'
Daayra follows an investigation into four deaths in police custody, raising tough questions about whether the cops acted justly or crossed a line.
Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar, whose methods spark debate, while Kareena steps in as DCP Ajooni Kohli, standing up for due process.
The film has earned praise for its sharp take on law enforcement and strong performances all around.