Kapoor, Khan apologize to Tandon over 'India ke top 1%'
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan have said sorry to stunt director and body double Geeta Tandon, who called out the team of India Ke Top 1% for making her and her son wait 9 hours on set with no updates, even though she'd agreed to work for free.
Tandon says she waited without refreshments
Tandon posted about the experience, saying she arrived at 12:30pm expecting a quick shoot but ended up stuck in a tent all day without even tea or coffee.
She wrote that she reached the set at 12:30pm was told that her segment would be shot in a few hours, and that a few hours turned into an entire day.
Kapoor and Khan apologized.