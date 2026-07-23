Kapoor, Khan, Dhawan, Ali Khan and Panday join NEET protests
Some of Bollywood's biggest names, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday, are standing with students protesting the NEET paper leak.
The movement, led by the CJP for over a month, is calling out exam system flaws and demanding accountability from top officials, including the education minister.
Celebrities laud NEET protesters amid tensions
Kareena shared that "No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough." Varun called students "the future of our country" and asked leaders to listen openly.
Sara described the protests as a patriotic stand, with Ananya praising Gen Z for fighting injustice.
Other celebrities like Twinkle Khanna posted about youth resilience as tensions rose at rallies, especially after reports of police action at the Chalo Sansad march.