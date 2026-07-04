Kapoor Khan praises Bhatt and costar in 'Alpha' Instagram post
Kareena Kapoor Khan just gave a big shoutout to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for their roles in the new action thriller Alpha, which hit theaters on July 3.
Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Killing it, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari," and said she loves seeing women lead the charge in an action film, adding, "Here's to girl power!"
Industry figures and critics back 'Alpha'
Kareena also sent love to Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and YRF Studios.
Karan Johar joined in, highlighting how Alpha took a solid start despite online negativity. He called out Alia's star power and encouraged everyone to experience movies on the big screen.
Critics like News18 gave Alpha three and a half stars for its gravity-defying CGI stunts and women-led action scenes, calling it a fresh standard for Hindi cinema.