Kapoor Khan rejects botox and cosmetic surgery on 'Mojo Story'
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan is making it clear: she's very against Botox and isn't a fan of cosmetic surgery.
In a chat with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, the Bollywood star shared that she prefers natural therapies for both body and mind, and encourages others to embrace their real selves instead of chasing perfection through procedures.
Kapoor Khan promotes authenticity over procedures
For Kareena, self-preservation is about more than just looks: it's about nurturing your talents, spending time with family, and exploring interests beyond work.
She believes these choices help you age naturally and stay authentic, rather than relying on cosmetic fixes.