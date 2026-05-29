Kapoor leads 'Uttar Da Puttar' releasing July 24 2026

Kapur producers back ensemble cast

Produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under Promodome Motion Pictures, the film features a talented lineup: Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati, and Nitin Arora.

If you've enjoyed Kapoor in Vicky Donor or 7 Khoon Maaf (or even his recent Luv Ki Arrange Marriage), you might want to keep this one on your radar.