Kapoor leads 'Uttar Da Puttar' releasing July 24 2026
Entertainment
Ready for something different? Annu Kapoor leads the upcoming Hindi-language film < em>Uttar Da Puttar, releasing July 24, 2026.
Written and directed by Ravinder Siwach with a story by Sandiip Kapur, the movie explores Vastu and destiny, offering a fresh twist you don't usually see in Bollywood.
Kapur producers back ensemble cast
Produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under Promodome Motion Pictures, the film features a talented lineup: Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati, and Nitin Arora.
If you've enjoyed Kapoor in Vicky Donor or 7 Khoon Maaf (or even his recent Luv Ki Arrange Marriage), you might want to keep this one on your radar.