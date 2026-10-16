Kapoor leases Pune Trump Towers apartment for 4.63L/month until 2029

Ranbir originally bought this luxe pad back in 2015 for over ₹11 crore, and the tenant has paid ₹27.78 lakh as a security deposit.

Trump Towers is known for its single-floor apartments. Beyond Pune, Ranbir's been busy: he owns land in Pimpri village (₹16.42 crore), a plot in Ayodhya (₹3.31 crore), and even leases an apartment in Mumbai for ₹11 lakh per month.

Clearly, he knows how to play the real estate game!