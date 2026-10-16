Kapoor leases Pune Trump Towers apartment for 4.63L/month until 2029
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor just leased his spacious 6,094 square feet apartment in Pune's Trump Towers for ₹4,63,050 per month.
The lease, starting September 2026 and running till September 2029, comes with a yearly rent hike and will total about ₹1.75 crore over 3 years.
Kapoor owns Pimpri 16.42Cr Ayodhya 3.31Cr
Ranbir originally bought this luxe pad back in 2015 for over ₹11 crore, and the tenant has paid ₹27.78 lakh as a security deposit.
Trump Towers is known for its single-floor apartments. Beyond Pune, Ranbir's been busy: he owns land in Pimpri village (₹16.42 crore), a plot in Ayodhya (₹3.31 crore), and even leases an apartment in Mumbai for ₹11 lakh per month.
Clearly, he knows how to play the real estate game!