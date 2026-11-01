Kapoor likens 'Ramayana' Pushpaka Vimana to Tesla Roadster suggesting modernity
Entertainment
On a recent talk show, Ranbir Kapoor playfully compared Ramayana's legendary Pushpaka Vimana, a flying chariot from ancient Indian mythology, to Tesla's much-discussed Roadster.
The moment sparked laughs and gave fans a glimpse into how the upcoming Ramayana film plans to blend epic legends with modern vibes.
Tiwari: 'Ramayana' vimana influenced choreography
Joined by his co-stars and director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir shared how Nitesh Tiwari revealed that creating the Pushpaka Vimana for the film took nearly two years of design work and even influenced the choreography.
With Oscar-winning studio DNEG handling visual effects, Ramayana aims for a grand cinematic experience when it hits theaters on November 5, 2026.