Kapoor makes big-screen comeback in 'Daayra' as Ajooni Kohli

Daayra isn't just about breaking stereotypes: it dives into serious issues like gang rape and murder, inspired by true events from across India.

The film explores justice through the different perspectives of Ajooni and DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran).

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra goes head-to-head with Kunal Kemmu's Vibe this Friday.

If you're looking for something intense and relevant, this one's worth checking out.