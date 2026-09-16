Kapoor makes big-screen comeback in 'Daayra' as Ajooni Kohli
Kareena Kapoor is making her big-screen comeback this Friday with Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar.
She plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, a character who ditches the usual "tough cop" cliches and instead brings a more real, layered take on women in uniform.
Think less guns blazing, more thoughtful leadership.
'Daayra' examines gang rape and murder
Daayra isn't just about breaking stereotypes: it dives into serious issues like gang rape and murder, inspired by true events from across India.
The film explores justice through the different perspectives of Ajooni and DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran).
Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra goes head-to-head with Kunal Kemmu's Vibe this Friday.
If you're looking for something intense and relevant, this one's worth checking out.