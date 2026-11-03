Kapoor marks birthday promoting 'Student of the Year: After Dark'
Entertainment
Instead of taking the day off, Shanaya Kapoor is choosing to celebrate her birthday by promoting her new series, Student of the Year: After Dark.
She shared that while it would be nice to spend her birthday with family, working on her birthday is a nice way of entering a new year.
Clearly, this project means a lot to her.
Kapoor digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar
This series marks Shanaya's first big step into digital acting. It's a sequel to Karan Johar's Student of the Year and also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Rohit Saraf.
Catch it streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 20, 2026!