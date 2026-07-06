Kapoor marries Thakkar in Hindu ceremony at Taj Lands End
Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, just got married to Rohan Thakkar in a cozy Hindu ceremony at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.
Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple exchanged vows and took pheras around the sacred fire, captured in some sweet ceremony videos.
Kapoor family attends multiple pre-wedding ceremonies
The whole Kapoor crew showed up: Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Sonam, and Anil included.
Pre-wedding events kicked off June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki from Rohan's side, followed by mehendi and chooda ceremonies planned by Anshula's sisters.
Fun fact: these two first met on a dating app in 2022 and got engaged last year at Central Park in New York City!
The celebrations will wrap up with a reception for industry friends on July 7.
Kapoor and Thakkar registered marriage together
Anshula wore a gorgeous pink-peach lehenga while Rohan matched her vibe in an ivory-gold sherwani.
Their marriage registration was also part of the day, with blessings from an elder marking the start of their new chapter together.