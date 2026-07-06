Kapoor marries Thakkar in Hindu ceremony at Taj Lands End

Kapoor family attends multiple pre-wedding ceremonies

The whole Kapoor crew showed up: Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Sonam, and Anil included.

Pre-wedding events kicked off June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki from Rohan's side, followed by mehendi and chooda ceremonies planned by Anshula's sisters.

Fun fact: these two first met on a dating app in 2022 and got engaged last year at Central Park in New York City!

The celebrations will wrap up with a reception for industry friends on July 7.