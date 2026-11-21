Kapoor plays SSP in 'Unexpected: Safed Sach' about Dehradun case
Sanjay Kapoor is taking on the role of an investigating officer in Unexpected: Safed Sach, a film inspired by the real-life 2024 Dehradun ISBT rape case.
The movie, set for a 2027 release, puts the spotlight on how police handle sensitive cases, with Kapoor's character SSP Bharat Singh at the center.
Film to release in 9 languages
Kapoor described playing this part as a "meaningful experience," especially because it highlights women's safety.
The film also features Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil, and will be released in nine languages.
Narayanan called the story "sensitive and socially relevant."