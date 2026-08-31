Kapoor praises Kemmu as 'Daayra' and 'Vibe' clash September 18
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor's crime thriller Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's comedy Vibe are both hitting theaters on September 18.
While Daayra is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Prithviraj, Vibe is Kunal Kemmu's second directorial venture, which he has also produced and stars in.
Kareena called Kunal "an outstanding actor" with great comic timing, adding, "I just feel that there's place in cinemas for two great films, two wonderful films, and I know that his film is going to do well."
Khan's 'Haiwaan' releases September 11
The Kapoor family has a packed September; Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan arrives just a week earlier on September 11.
Kareena welcomed the friendly competition, saying she can't wait for people to see both films and that Haiwaan will be coming home to her.