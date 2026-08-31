Kapoor praises Kemmu as 'Daayra' and 'Vibe' clash September 18

Kareena Kapoor's crime thriller Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's comedy Vibe are both hitting theaters on September 18.

While Daayra is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Prithviraj, Vibe is Kunal Kemmu's second directorial venture, which he has also produced and stars in.

Kareena called Kunal "an outstanding actor" with great comic timing, adding, "I just feel that there's place in cinemas for two great films, two wonderful films, and I know that his film is going to do well."