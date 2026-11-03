Kapoor reports 5Cr extortion call as Mumbai Police take case
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor recently got a scary call from someone demanding ₹5 crore, claiming to be Harry Boxer from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Kapoor didn't waste time and went straight to the Mumbai Police. The case was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and Crime Branch.
Police suspect impersonation in call
When police experts compared the caller's voice with Harry Boxer's real voice sample, they found some big differences.
Now, it looks like someone might have just used the Bishnoi gang's name to try and scare Kapoor.
Investigators are focusing on tracking down who actually made the call.