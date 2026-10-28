Kapoor reveals daughter Raha hears Bachchan recite Hanuman Chalisa daily
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor just dropped a wholesome tidbit on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: his daughter Raha starts every morning listening to Amitabh Bachchan recite the Hanuman Chalisa.
This sweet ritual has been part of her routine since she was born.
Kapoor on marriage with Bhatt
On the same episode, Ranbir opened up about his marriage with Alia Bhatt, saying their bond is built on friendship, with love, trust, and respect keeping it strong.
He summed it up simply: "Love brings a relationship together, trust makes it stronger, and respect helps it endure."
Ranbir is currently promoting his upcoming film Ramayana.