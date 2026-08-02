Kapoor reveals health crisis during 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'
Entertainment
Ram Kapoor got real on Lock Upp, sharing how his health took a serious hit during Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.
He struggled with severe obesity and depression, and doctors warned him he could die in six months: his blood sugar was dangerously high.
Kapoor's blood sugar 400 to 600
His blood sugar levels were between 400 and 600, so he needed insulin three times a day.
Even with this scary diagnosis, Kapoor found it tough to change because his career was thriving.
But it was his kids who gave him the motivation to finally face his health issues; their support helped him turn things around, something even his wife Gautami didn't know until he spoke out on the show.