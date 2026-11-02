Kapoor reveals 'King' return with Khan for December 24, 2026

The song, "Daddy Cool," choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, mixes Indian and global vibes and is set to be a major highlight.

This marks Kareena and SRK's first team-up since Ra.One (2011).

Directed by Siddharth Anand (of Pathaan fame), King also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan, making it one of Bollywood's most anticipated reunions.