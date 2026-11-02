Kapoor reveals 'King' return with Khan for December 24, 2026
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan is making a splashy return with Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film King, dropping December 24, 2026.
She revealed the news on Instagram during SRK's birthday celebrations, sharing a special glimpse featuring the silhouettes of her and SRK dancing together that had Gauri Khan cheering in the comments.
Merchant choreographs 'Daddy Cool' for 'King'
The song, "Daddy Cool," choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, mixes Indian and global vibes and is set to be a major highlight.
This marks Kareena and SRK's first team-up since Ra.One (2011).
Directed by Siddharth Anand (of Pathaan fame), King also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan, making it one of Bollywood's most anticipated reunions.