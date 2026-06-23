Kapoor reveals 'Lock Upp - Sach Ya Sazaa' contestants Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Lock Upp - Sach Ya Sazaa is back with its second season, kicking off on June 27, 2026.

Ekta Kapoor revealed the first three contestants at a lively Mumbai event: TV legend Ram Kapoor, fan-favorite Shivangi Joshi, and UAE model Pamala Serena.

Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are set to host.