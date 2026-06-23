Kapoor reveals 'Lock Upp - Sach Ya Sazaa' contestants
Entertainment
Lock Upp - Sach Ya Sazaa is back with its second season, kicking off on June 27, 2026.
Ekta Kapoor revealed the first three contestants at a lively Mumbai event: TV legend Ram Kapoor, fan-favorite Shivangi Joshi, and UAE model Pamala Serena.
Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are set to host.
Contestants bring TV and pageant credentials
Ram Kapoor made his mark in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, while Shivangi Joshi is best known as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Pamala Serena brings an international twist: she's Mrs. UAE World 2022 and appeared on Netflix's Desi Bling.
'Lock Upp 2' generating strong buzz
After its hit debut, Lock Upp 2 is all set to premiere and has been creating a solid buzz.