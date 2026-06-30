Kapoor, Sanon, Mandanna 'Cocktail 2' nears ₹85cr after ₹1.75cr Monday
Entertainment
Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, had a great second weekend but slowed down a bit on Monday with ₹1.75 crore.
Still, the film's total is now at ₹84.90 crore and it's just about to hit that ₹85 crore milestone.
'Cocktail 2' posts ₹70.50cr 1st week
After earning ₹70.50 crore in its first week, Cocktail 2 picked up steam again over the second weekend (₹4 crore on Friday, ₹4.25 crore Saturday, and ₹4.40 crore Sunday) with decent turnout across shows nationwide.
The film has not yet outperformed Shahid-Kriti's last movie together.