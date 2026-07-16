Kapoor says daughter's wedding to Thakkar honored his late wife

Boney Kapoor called his daughter Anshula's wedding to Rohan Thakkar one of the most emotional moments of his life.

The ceremony was especially touching: Anshula honored her late mom, Mona Kapoor, by placing her photo at the mandap and wearing her dupatta.

"It would have been incomplete without her blessings," Boney shared, describing how overwhelming it felt to see Anshula start this new chapter.