Kapoor says daughter's wedding to Thakkar honored his late wife
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor called his daughter Anshula's wedding to Rohan Thakkar one of the most emotional moments of his life.
The ceremony was especially touching: Anshula honored her late mom, Mona Kapoor, by placing her photo at the mandap and wearing her dupatta.
"It would have been incomplete without her blessings," Boney shared, describing how overwhelming it felt to see Anshula start this new chapter.
Three day wedding united Kapoor family
The three-day wedding brought the whole Kapoor family together for traditional rituals and a big reception.
Boney thanked Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi for being by his side, saying their support made everything complete.
Friends and family joined in as Anshula and Rohan celebrated their marriage surrounded by warmth and blessings.