Kapoor says he is alive and healthy after death hoax
Shakti Kapoor is very much alive and well: He's just had to deal with another round of fake death rumors.
The veteran actor says these hoaxes caused a lot of stress for his family, with calls pouring in from worried friends and relatives.
"Everyone started calling me after the reports surfaced online and I have been explaining to everyone about my safety and good health," he shared.
Kapoor plans cyber complaint, urges accuracy
Fed up with the repeated false news, Kapoor plans to file a cyber complaint against those spreading it.
He urged people to check facts before sharing anything online, pointing out how such rumors have affected other actors too.
On a positive note, he says he keeps fit with yoga and walks: "Fitness is also a state of mind, when you feel happy you are fit."
He also fondly remembered late writer-actor Kader Khan and hopes to team up again with Govinda for some classic comedy magic.