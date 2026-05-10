Kapoor says he is alive and healthy after death hoax

Kapoor plans cyber complaint, urges accuracy

Fed up with the repeated false news, Kapoor plans to file a cyber complaint against those spreading it.

He urged people to check facts before sharing anything online, pointing out how such rumors have affected other actors too.

On a positive note, he says he keeps fit with yoga and walks: "Fitness is also a state of mind, when you feel happy you are fit."

He also fondly remembered late writer-actor Kader Khan and hopes to team up again with Govinda for some classic comedy magic.