Kapoor says 'Peddi' Telugu monolog was her toughest challenge
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor just shared how her role in Peddi really tested her.
The film, set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh and released on June 4, features her as Achiyyamma.
One of the toughest parts? Delivering a big monolog in Telugu, which isn't her native language.
Kapoor calls Telugu applause tangible validation
Kapoor said the applause after she nailed her Telugu lines felt like "a very tangible visual validation," making the experience deeply fulfilling.
She also trusts director Buchi Babu Sana and draws inspiration from stories about her mother Sridevi's work ethic.
Now, Kapoor feels she'd be happy to pass on these stories to her kids.