Kapoor says Siddiqui barely responded during Goa event interview
Entertainment
Annu Kapoor recently shared that an onstage interview with Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn't go as he'd hoped.
At a Goa event, Kapoor was excited to chat with Siddiqui but found the conversation tough: Siddiqui barely responded, making things pretty uncomfortable.
Kapoor says Siddiqui's answers were dull
Kapoor, who admired Siddiqui's academic background, said the actor's answers felt dull and even called one of his remarks about love life cheap.
The session ended up being frustrating for Kapoor, who wished for a more lively and genuine exchange.