Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana: Part One' draws ₹73.40cr bookings, 18.67L tickets

The Hindi version is the big winner so far, pulling in 78% of pre-sales and ₹14.47 crore just from its 3-D format on day one.

Internationally, Ramayana sold over 51,000 tickets overseas for its paid preview shows on November 4, surpassing even RRR, and it's expected to earn $13 million to $14 million in the first five days in North America.

Regional versions in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam are also drawing strong crowds at home.