Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana: Part One' draws ₹73.40cr bookings, 18.67L tickets
Entertainment
Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is already making waves before its November 5 release; advance bookings in India have collected ₹73.40 crore, with 18.67 lakh tickets sold for 60,124 shows across five languages.
Clearly, excitement is huge for this mythological epic.
'Ramayana' Hindi 78% pre-sales ₹14.47cr 3D
The Hindi version is the big winner so far, pulling in 78% of pre-sales and ₹14.47 crore just from its 3-D format on day one.
Internationally, Ramayana sold over 51,000 tickets overseas for its paid preview shows on November 4, surpassing even RRR, and it's expected to earn $13 million to $14 million in the first five days in North America.
Regional versions in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam are also drawing strong crowds at home.