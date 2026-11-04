Kapoor tells BBC AI should enhance films not replace storytellers

Ranbir Kapoor just weighed in on the whole AI in movies debate, saying AI is cool for enhancing films, kind of like VFX or camera lenses, but it shouldn't take over what makes stories human.

He told BBC News that "Art is always more personal when there is a human touch to it. I think AI, like VFX or camera lenses, can be used as a tool to better your filmmaking. But from the medium we come from - of storytelling, of art, of performing art - I don't think AI can ever replace that."

His thoughts come as the industry debates how much tech is too much, especially after criticism around Ramayana's VFX.